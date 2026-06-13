A chance of thunderstorms through the weekend and to begin the week as moisture arrives from the south

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Moisture will increase through the weekend and bring a few thunderstorms to southern Arizona.

The best chance of rain will occur to the south of Tucson where up to 0.25” of rain will be possible.

One of the biggest impacts will be gusty outflow wind and blowing dust being produced by dry thunderstorms.

High temperatures will remain in the low 100s with overnight lows only dipping into the mid-70s through the weekend and into next week.

A slight chance of thunderstorms will carry into Monday before drier air returns for the middle of the week.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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