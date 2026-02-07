A chance of showers returns to southeastern Arizona for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A slight chance of showers arrives for the weekend, but temperatures will remain nice for any outdoor activities you may have planned.

A low pressure system moves in from Baja and will bring a few showers to the southeast of Tucson as early as Saturday morning.

A better chance of rain, and a few thundershowers, arrives Sunday which will also include the Tucson metro area.

We do not expect any significant accumulation from these showers as they linger into Monday.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s along with overnight lows in the lower 50s all through the weekend and into the middle of the upcoming week.

Another chance of showers arrives by the end of the week with slightly cooler temperatures.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

