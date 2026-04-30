A chance of showers and thunderstorms to bring the month of April to a close

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The month of April will come to an end with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona.

Thursday will bring 0.10” to 0.25” of rain to areas from Tucson to the west along with up to an inch of rain across portions of Cochise County.

Friday morning, the rain moves east with high temperatures staying in the low to mid-80s.

This weekend, high temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s to lower 90s with some more gusty wind on the way for Sunday.

Some interesting weather to bring the month of April to a close!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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