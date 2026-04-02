A breezy, warm finish to the week will lead to a weekend warming trend as Easter arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our cooling trend will be brief as a warming trend quickly returns for the end of the week and all through Easter weekend.

Warm, breezy weather will take us through the end of the week with highs in the low to mid-80s under partly cloudy skies.

A warming trend arrives for Easter weekend and will have high temperatures approaching 90° for Easter Sunday.

Don’t leave those chocolate bunnies outside this weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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