A big warming trend is just around the corner and will have us feeling more like summer for Mother's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler air will remain over southern Arizona for one more day before we see a big warming trend kick into gear that will take us through Mother’s Day weekend.

Wednesday, high temperatures will stay in the upper 70s with upper 80s on the way for Thursday.

Friday will bring highs in the 90s and, by Mother’s Day, Tucson will be close to 100° with low 100s expected for Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight lows will climb for the lower 50s early Wednesday morning into the upper 60s and lower 70s early next week.

Get ready for the weather to feel more like summer by the weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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