A better chance of thunderstorms returns, but extreme heat will continue to bake southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect through Friday evening, but monsoon will bring a better chance of rain to help cool us down Wednesday and Thursday.

Through the end of the week, high temperatures could continue to climb as high as 110° from Tucson to the west with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A surge of moisture will help fuel more thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday with the best chance of rain occurring to the southwest of Tucson.

Looking into the weekend, it appears the monsoon will be fairly quiet with high temperatures continuing to run close to 105°!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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