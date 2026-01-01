2026 brings some light rain with more on the way for next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 2026 will arrive with some light rain and a little more rain looks to be on the way for next week.

Rain totals will be light as we go through New Year’s Day with most of us only seeing 0.10” to 0.25” of rain with isolated areas seeing just a bit more.

We don’t expect any mountain snow because this system, much like the previous one, contains relatively mild air and snow levels will be well above southern Arizona mountaintops.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to finish the week with lower 70s on the way for the weekend.

Next week, a few more showers are back in the forecast to make for an interesting weather start to 2026!

Cochise County Forecast

