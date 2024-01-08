US Rep. Boebert under investigation after incident with ex-husband

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is at the center of an investigation into an apparent altercation with her ex-husband Jayson Boebert over the weekend.

Colorado police confirmed Sunday that they are looking into an incident between the two at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado — about 150 miles west of Denver. While authorities did not disclose the nature of the incident, Boebert's campaign was quick to respond to accusations.

In a statement obtained by the Associated Press, Boebert said she "didn't punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options."

SEE MORE: Footage shows Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at 'Beetlejuice' play

This isn't the first time Boebert has made headlines in recent months.

The congresswoman was also kicked out of a musical performance of "Beetlejuice" in Denver last September after attendees complained that Boebert and her guest were vaping, singing, using their phones and causing a disturbance during the show. She was also caught on camera seemingly being groped by her date and later issued an apology.

Boebert, a Republican who has represented Colorado's 3rd congressional district since 2021, announced last month that she was switching to run for for the state's 4th district in 2024. The announcement came after Republican Congressman Ken Buck said he would not seek reelection in the district.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com