Ukraine's top general: Counteroffensive 'continues as planned'

Amidst high secrecy surrounding Ukraine's counteroffensive, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces posted a rare video of himself visiting a command center near the frontline.

In a Facebook post accompanying the video, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi writes, "despite the fierce resistance of the occupiers, our soldiers are doing everything possible to liberate Ukrainian territory. The operation continues as planned."

New details are emerging of Russia's robust defenses against the expected full-scale phase of Ukraine's counteroffensive. Dramatic new video shows a sneak attack by Ukrainian special forces on a Russian trench position. The mission was an apparent success, but also makes plain the extent to which Russia has dug in and readied itself for the battalions of Western-supplied armor that may soon be headed their way.

