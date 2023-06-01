Tupac Shakur is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

In his hit song “Unconditional Love,” Tupac Shakur rapped: “This fast life soon shatters, cause after all the lights and screams, nothing but my dreams matter.”

Now, almost 30 years after his death, Tupac and his dreams will be forever memorialized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On June 7, friends and family will gather to honor Tupac and his contribution to music and culture. His sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur will be present to accept the star on her brother’s behalf.

Allen Hughes will be a guest speaker at the long-awaited event. Hughes directed FX’s “Dear Mama,” the 2022 documentary miniseries which follows Tupac’s life and legacy. The title of the doc-series is taken from one of Tupac’s most-beloved hits, “Dear Mama.” (You can also watch “Dear Mama” on Hulu.)

Jamal Joseph will also be a guest speaker. Joseph is a professor, writer, producer and activist. The former Black Panther was interviewed in “Dear Mama” and he also serves as executive producer for the miniseries.

In an interview with iHeartRadio, Joseph said that the miniseries took shape thanks to the efforts of Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur.

“The initial vision for [this project] came from Afeni,” Joseph said to Jamar McNeil. “It was Afeni’s vision for keeping the legacy of her son alive. She had talked for years about a book about Tupac — an exhibit, a documentary. Because she wanted to preserve his legacy…because she understood what that story of a young Black man would mean to young Black men, Black families, Black America, America and the world.”

Shakur died on Sept. 13, 1996, at age 25. The Walk of Fame had planned to give the hip-hop icon a posthumous star in 2014, but the ceremony was never scheduled, a Walk of Fame producer told the Los Angeles Times.

You can watch the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honor Tupac Shakur with his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star via live stream at the walkoffame.com starting at 10 a.m. PT. on June 7.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.