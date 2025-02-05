Watch Now
KGUN 9Traffic and Gas Prices

Actions

I-10 westbound blocked near Congress Street

I-10 blocked 0205.png
ADOT
The left lane of I-10 westbound is blocked near Congress Street.
I-10 blocked 0205.png
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The left lane of I-10 westbound near Congress Street is blocked due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Expect delays on I-10 near Exit 258.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HELP OTHERS FIND THE BEST GAS PRICES