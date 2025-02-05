I-10 westbound blocked near Congress Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The left lane of I-10 westbound near Congress Street is blocked due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Expect delays on I-10 near Exit 258.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The left lane of I-10 westbound near Congress Street is blocked due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Expect delays on I-10 near Exit 258.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
HELP OTHERS FIND THE BEST GAS PRICES