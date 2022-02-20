DPS: Possible racing on I-10 leaves 2 adults dead, 2 children injured

Watch
Two adults are dead and two children are in critical condition after a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue.
Posted at 9:23 AM, Feb 20, 2022
PHOENIX — Two adults are dead and two children are in critical condition after a crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix Sunday.

Just after midnight, DPS troopers received a report of a crash with serious injuries on the eastbound lanes near 59th Avenue.

When troopers arrived they found two adults and two children inside the crashed vehicle. Both adults, who have not been named, were killed, DPS said.

A two-year-old boy and four-year-old girl were also inside the vehicle and taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

A preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe that the vehicle was racing another car just before the crash happened, DPS announced.

Officials say the other vehicle was a "non-contact" party, meaning it did not come into physical contact with the crashed vehicle, but may have been a potential factor in how the crash occurred.

Impairment has not been ruled out and the investigation remains ongoing.

