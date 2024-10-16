Watch Now
Two dead from crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 10 near Riggs Road

Smoke can be seen on ADOT cameras near the scene
SUN LAKES, AZ — A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles shut down Interstate 10 near Riggs Road Wednesday afternoon.

DPS officials say traffic was slowing on the westbound side of I-10 when a two-axle box truck failed to slow in time and hit a pickup truck and three other vehicles.

The force of the impact pushed both trucks into the median where they caught fire. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and no passengers were inside either vehicle, according to DPS.

The drivers of two other vehicles involved were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of a third vehicle involved did not suffer injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

