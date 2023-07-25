Trader Joe's recalls cookies that might contain rocks

Trader Joe's has recalled two brands of cookies from its shelves after hearing from the supplier that the treats might contain rocks.

The recall, announced Monday, applies to Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

Potentially affected Almond Windmill Cookies are marked with a sell by date of "10/19/23" through "10/21/23." Potentially affected Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies are marked with a sell by date of "10/17/23" through "10/21/23."

The chain says it has pulled the cookies from shelves and destroyed them, and asks consumers to either discard any cookies they have or return them to Trader Joe's for a full refund.

In June, Trader Joe's recalled certain packaged fruit because of the risk of Listeria infection.

In March, the same product was recalled due to the risk of Hepatitis A infection. The fruit was imported from farms in Baja California, Mexico, in 2022.

