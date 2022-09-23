The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21.

Hallmark Christmas movies will be shown around the clock on Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. In addition, subscribers to the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service will have access to more than 150 Christmas movies, with new content added every week.

We’ve got the complete rundown, with some films sure to become new favorites. So mark your calendar and ensure you have everything you need to cozy up on the couch because, as they say in this promo video, it’s going to be “sweater than ever.”

Beginning Friday, Oct. 21, a new holiday flick will premiere on the Hallmark Channel every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m EST. You can also enjoy a new Christmas movie every Saturday at 10 p.m. EST on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Some of the Hallmark Christmas movies you can look forward to include:

“Noel Next Door” kicks off the Countdown to Christmas movie schedule. Starring Natalie Hall as a hard-working single mom who exchanges words with her seemingly-grouchy neighbor, played by Corey Sevier. At first, she thinks he’s trying to ruin Christmas, but discovers she might have misunderstood him. This film premiers on Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. EST.

“A Holiday Spectacular,” set in 1958, stars Ginna Claire Mason as Maggie, who puts her wedding plans on hold and sneaks off to New York City to dance in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The movie also features Ann-Margret, Eve Plumb, Derek Klena and the Radio City Rockettes. This film premiers on Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m. EST.

“The Holiday Sitter,” starring Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa, is the first Hallmark Christmas movie with an LGBTQ couple as the focus. Workaholic Sam is babysitting for his sister and brother-in-law, who are traveling out of town. Feeling overwhelmed, he turns to their handsome neighbor Jason for help. This film premiers on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. EST.

“Hanukkah on Rye” celebrates the Festival of Lights. Starring Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas and Lisa Loeb, this flick finds rival deli owners paired up by a matchmaker. But, can their romance overcome their competition? This film premiers on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. EST.

Prepare to enjoy stars of previous Hallmark Christmas movies, such as Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes, Jodie Sweetin, Alison Sweeney and Luke Macfarlane. Other familiar faces appearing include Beau Bridges, Marlo Thomas, Jack Wagner, Holly Robinson Peete and Marilu Henner.

Check out this list of new movies you can catch during Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas. In addition, the Hallmark Miracles of Christmas movie guide provides a list of all the new flicks coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Hallmark

You can find the complete list of the new Hallmark Christmas movies on the official website or download the printable holiday movie guide.

Alternatively, you can download the Hallmark Channel Movie Checklist app or widget for the complete list of every Hallmark Christmas movie, old and new. The app can even add reminders to your phone’s calendar so you won’t miss a thing.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.