Target adds Starbucks orders to their Drive Up service

There’s some good news for Target fans who could also use a dose of caffeine. For the first time ever, you can now add a Starbucks beverage or food item to your Target Drive Up purchase.

While you could already pick up your favorite Starbucks item while shopping inside your local Target store, the new service means you don’t even need to get out of your car. You can think of it as heading to the Starbucks drive-thru — with a side of Target shopping.

The service has started rolling out to stores this summer and will be at all Target locations that offer both Drive Up service and have a Starbucks inside by October. You’ll find the full menu available for ordering, from your favorite drink to breakfast sandwiches, cake pops and more. (And yes, that includes the pumpkin spice latte, which will be back on the menu by the time the service launches nationwide.)

Adobe

MORE: Enjoy a cold drink with these new Disney Starbucks tumblers and water bottles

Adding a Starbucks drink or treat to your Drive-Up order is just about as simple as ordering via app at stand-alone Starbucks locations.

First, place your Drive-Up Target order via Target’s app. When your order is ready for pickup, select that you are on your way and you will receive a notification asking if you’d like to place a Starbucks order.

If you do want something from Starbucks, just scroll through the menu, choose what you’d like, click Add for Drive Up and pay. Once you park in the designated Drive-Up parking area, tap I’m here in the Target app and your Target purchase and Starbucks order will be delivered right to your car.

Target

MORE: Target is launching drive-up returns

While having Starbucks delivered to your car at your local Target is new, the coffee chain has been in Target stores for more than 20 years. Starbucks’ beverages and baked goods are currently served in more than 1,700 Target cafes across the U.S.

Will you be adding a Starbucks treat to your next Target Drive Up order?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.