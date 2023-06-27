Taco Bell’s Volcano menu is returning for a limited time

Confess: Did Paris Hilton have you saying “That’s hot” back in the 2000s? If so, feel no shame: Her classic catchphrase might soon be back in the pop culture lexicon.

That’s because Hilton is teaming up with Taco Bell to promote the return of its extra-hot Volcano menu items. Taco Bell’s Volcano Menu has been in rotation on and off since 2008, but the last time customers could get some of these was in 2016. Finally, the chain is bringing the fire back for a limited time.

Starting on June 29, you can celebrate the return of the Volcano Taco, the Double Beef Volcano Taco and the cult favorite Lava Sauce. You can also add Lava Sauce to your favorite Taco Bell items for just $1.

“Taco Bell’s Volcano Menu isn’t just iconic, it’s the epitome of hot,” Hilton said in a press release. “I am loving being a part of this Y2K revival with my very own Hot Line and hope fans will take my advice to sliv más.” (That’s not a typo — Hilton is said to have coined “sliving,” a combination of “slaying” and “living.”)

If you want to “sliv mas” with the queen of Y2K, you can call 1-844-THTS-HOT to hear Paris Hilton give you life advice. In six pre-recorded messages from her own hotline, Paris gives you her sage tips for how to make summer 2023 your hottest one yet.

And, if you can’t wait until June 29 to try the Volcano menu items, become a Taco Bell Rewards member if you aren’t already. Taco Bell Rewards members can access the Volcano menu on June 27. That’s right: Rewards members get exclusive early access, plus all the perks that come with the membership.

For example, in June, Taco Bell app users get a free Breakfast Crunchwrap Supreme every Tuesday. You also get a free birthday gift of a Mountain Dew Baja Breeze Freeze. Complete challenges to get your rewards even faster.

And if you’re a DashPass subscriber who uses DoorDash for your Taco Bell order from June 29 to July 5, you can get a free Volcano Taco or Double Beef Volcano Burrito. All you have to do is spend more than $15 on your order, and then you can pick your free Volcano item. Sliv más, save más!

