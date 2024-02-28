Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsNational NewsScripps News

Actions

Supreme Court to decide if Trump is prosecuted in election case

The court's decision indicated that justices plan to move quickly on a potential opinion and said they would hear arguments in April.
Supreme Court to decide if Trump is prosecuted in election case
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File
Supreme Court to decide if Trump is prosecuted in election case
Posted at 3:14 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 17:14:54-05

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to decide whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he interfered with the 2020 election and set a course for a quick resolution.

The justices' order maintains a hold on preparations for a trial focused on Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss. 

SEE MORE: Appellate judge refuses to halt Trump's $454 million fraud penalty

At the same time, they said they would hear arguments in late April, with a decision likely no later than the end of June.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated. 

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2024

Report a typo

Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here