Starbucks announces Red Cup Day is this week

Starbucks says Thursday is the company's annual Red Cup Day, which is one of the busiest days of the year for the coffee chain.

Customers who order from a list of holiday beverages will receive a free limited-edition reusable red holiday cup. The collectible cups are available while supplies last at participating stores, Starbucks said.

The cups are available for purchases made in stores, on the Starbucks app and at the drive-thru.

This is the sixth year for the Red Cup giveaway.

Like any reusable cup brought to stores, Starbucks will give a 10-cent discount on future purchases when customers bring in their red cup.

Starbucks says the following beverages qualify for a free cup:

- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

- Caramel Brulée Latte

- Chestnut Praline Latte

- Gingerbread Latte

- Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

- Hot Chocolate

- Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

- Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte

- Peppermint Hot Chocolate

- Peppermint Mocha

- Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

- Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

- Pumpkin Spice Latte

- Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

- White Hot Chocolate

Some Starbucks workers, meanwhile, are planning to walk out on Thursday. Starbucks Workers United has organized a Red Cup Rebellion, encouraging workers to protest "unfair labor practices."

Starbucks Workers United has unionized employees at 350 of Starbucks' 16,000 U.S. locations. The union alleges that Starbucks has fought against efforts to allow workers to unionize.

Earlier this month, Starbucks said it is raising hourly pay for U.S. retail employees by at least 3% starting Jan. 1. Those employed at a unionized location are not eligible as the union and company have not reached a collective bargaining agreement.

