Stain Removal Pads Work By Just Pressing Them Into The Rug With Your Foot

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Pets bring a lot of fun, companionship and unconditional love into their owners’ lives. But you can guarantee that they will also bring their fair share of mess. Bissell, a company known for its floor cleaning products, is offering yet another remedy for in-home animal accidents. And the bonus is that it couldn’t be much easier to use.

Bissell Stomp ‘N Go Pet Lifting Pads + Oxy allow for quick cleanup of unpleasant pet messes. All you have to do is place one of the pads on the spot you want to clean up, stomp on it with your foot and then wait. For recent stains, leave the pad for 30 minutes. Let it stand for up to 24 hours for set-in or stubborn stains. Then, pick up the dirty pad and toss it in the trash, along with the stain.

Amazon

There’s no scrubbing required. Instead, stepping on the treated pad releases the Oxy pet-stain destroyers in the pads. The cleaning formula works on contact to penetrate and lift away messes. The pads also have odor-eliminating properties, so you don’t have to worry about lingering smells. Instead, the pad leaves behind a long-lasting wildflower fragrance.

The pads are safe and easy to use on carpets, upholstery, pet beds, rugs and even car interiors. And while many folks use them to clean up pet stains, the pads can also clean up spilled wine, mud, cola, coffee and juice.

One package includes 20 pads, and they are available on Amazon, where they have nearly 7,000 ratings and an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5. Customers highly recommend these pet stain cleaning pads, stating that they are easy to use and work well even on older stains.

“I’m pretty sure there is magic in these,” one reviewer wrote. “I have spent so many hours scrubbing at different spots on my area rugs (compliments of my monstrous dog with a sensitive stomach) and there are still spots that just won’t come clean. You literally lay these down, step on them for a few seconds and walk away. I generally leave it for 24 hours, but I’m not sure if that’s really necessary. The next day you can see the stain on the pad and the rug is spotless.”

Even people without pets have been impressed.

“I ordered these out of curiosity as the marketing claim seemed too good to be true,” another reviewer shared. “I applied one to a baked-in tea stain on the carpet of our rental. Came back 2 hours later and the stain was gone where the pad had been applied.”

Right now, the Bissell Stomp ‘N Go Pet Lifting Pads + Oxy are marked down to $24.99 on Amazon.

What would you clean up with these pads?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.