Video: Notre Dame women's basketball player hits two Final Four buzzer beaters

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 01: Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates after scoring the game winning basket with 0.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to defeat the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs in the championship game of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on April 1, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs 61-58. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be the king of Hail Marys, but a Notre Dame women's basketball player from Milwaukee is the queen of them.
Arike Ogunbowale applied her trade to the courts of Milwaukee and Divine Savior Holy Angels High School, where she helped the Dashers earn plenty of hardware.
She's now done the same at Notre Dame, with not one, but two game-winning buzzer beaters in the NCAA Women's Final Four.
(Oh yeah, she's also the sister of former Marquette High School and Wisconsin Badgers running back Dare Ogunbawale.)
The first - the shot that upset Connecticut in the semifinals.
The second, which game Sunday night - the championship winner against Mississippi State.