Tucson Roadrunners franchise goal-leader Cameron Hebig recalled by Utah Mammoth

Cameron Hebig, long-time forward for the Tucson Roadrunners, has been recalled by the Utah Mammoth, marking his first NHL call-up.

Hebig has spent six seasons with Tucson and is the team’s all-time leader in goals (78) and games played (324).

Over his career in Tucson, Hebig has become a fan favorite and earned the nickname “The Mayor of Tucson” for his longevity and leadership on the ice.

He also ranks second in franchise history in total points with 166.

In 2024-25, he set a career high with 47 points in 67 games.

After beginning the 2024-25 season on an AHL contract, Hebig signed a two-way NHL deal with Utah in March and later signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Mammoth in July of 2025.

The Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate of the Utah Mammoth.