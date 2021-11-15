Racing icon Bob Bondurant dies at age 88 in Paradise Valley, Arizona

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — Racing icon Bob Bondurant has died at age 88 in Paradise Valley, Arizona, a statement confirmed Saturday.

According to the Bondurant Racing School website, Bondurant passed away Friday.

"Bondurant is the only American to bring home the World Championship trophy back to the U.S. while racing for Carroll Shelby. He won his class at Le Mans and has been inducted into ten motorsports halls of fame. Bondurant Racing School was founded in 1968 and has graduated celebrities for car movies like James Garner, Paul Newman, Tom Cruise, Nicholas Cage, and Christian Bale, along with over 500,00 graduates from around the world," the statement read.

He is survived by his wife Pat, president and CEO of the Bondurant Racing School "who vows to continue the legacy of Bob's school."

"Bob Bondurant not only crafted a championship legacy as a driver, he also developed generations of drivers who built championship legacies of their own. Phoenix Raceway mourns the passing of this Arizona Sports Hall of Famer and cherishes the memories he provided us through the years," Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese said in a statement following Bondurant's death.

"Bob Bondurant has had a worldwide impact on the motorsports industry, and his legacy will live on eternally as the Bondurant Racing School moves forward into the future," the statement read.