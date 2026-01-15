Young Girls in Tucson Get Boost from Phoenix Mercury at YMCA Clinic

TUCSON, Arizona — Over 100 young girls gathered at the Northwest YMCA for an exciting basketball clinic hosted by the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.

The event celebrated the expansion of the Junior Mercury Legacy League into Southern Arizona, bringing professional-level inspiration and opportunities closer to home for local youth.

The league, supported by a partnership between the Phoenix Mercury, the Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation, and the YMCA of Southern Arizona, aims to grow girls' basketball participation across the region. It's thanks in part to grants and investments from the Mercury—highlighted during their 2025 WNBA Finals legacy commitments.

Among the enthusiastic participants was Morgan Seeley, a sixth-grader at Gayle Elementary and a guard on the court. Seeley, who proudly calls herself an Indiana Fever fan, shared her admiration for WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

"I watch Caitlin Clark a lot. She is one of me. Everyone says I look like her," Seeley said with a smile.

She clearly plays with the same drive, crediting her success to dedication.

"I just practice every day," she added.

The clinic and league are designed for girls of all skill levels—not just those dreaming of becoming the next Natasha Mack or professional standout. It's about fun, skill-building, teamwork, and confidence on and off the court.

Kurtis Dawson, President of the YMCA of Southern Arizona, expressed excitement about the impact."For the YMCA to have an all-girls league, it's so exciting," Dawson said. "We've been able to impact so many kids through the program, and we're excited about the number of girls we're going to impact now."

The partnership with the Phoenix Suns and Mercury Charities has long supported youth initiatives in the area, and this expansion brings branded jerseys, role models, and more chances for girls to get involved. As for Seeley potentially switching her allegiance from the Fever to the hometown Mercury?

"All we care about is that they are involved and play basketball," Dawson said. "If they change their allegiance to the Mercury, either way, they are going to have Mercury on her jersey."

Seeley summed it up simply: "I think it's really fun."With the Junior Mercury Legacy League now taking root in Southern Arizona, more girls like Morgan have the chance to lace up, learn, and dream big—right here in Tucson.

