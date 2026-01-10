Yoga on Ice: Roadrunners open 2026 home slate with wellness, community and an OT win

TUCSON — It’s not every day hockey fans start game night in downward dog.

But that’s how the Tucson Roadrunners launched their first home weekend of 2026, hosting a “Yoga on Ice” session before Friday night’s match up with the Iowa Wild.

Part of the team’s Health & Wellness Night, the event transformed Tucson Arena’s rink from a sheet of frozen competition into a chilled yoga studio.

Fans traded sweaters for yoga pants, unrolling mats at center ice while soft music and the muffled clack of nearby pucks set the backdrop.

“I’m used to teaching hot yoga, so this was kind of fun. I thought, cold yoga...but I said it sounds like an adventure,” said instructor McKenna Williams, who led the pregame flow.

Participants received a game ticket, a team-logo sweat towel and a bit of mindfulness before the adrenaline rush of professional hockey.

Sophia Bennett, who helped organize the night for the Roadrunners, called it more than a novelty act.

“People really enjoyed it. Everybody gave good feedback when they were leaving and a lot of people asked us to do it again next year,” she said.

For Bennett, the goal was to unite the team’s base with another vibrant corner of Tucson’s culture.

“Yoga’s a big thing in my personal life… and I thought it would be a great way to get people from the wellness community out to games, especially if they had never been there before," Bennett said.

Once the last savasana wrapped, the arena quickly shifted from frozen poses to frozen passes, and the main event didn’t disappoint.

In front of a loud and energized home crowd, the Roadrunners battled the Wild through three tight periods before Sammy Walker delivered the game-winner in an overtime thriller, clinching a 2–1 victory.

With the win, and a healthy, happy fanbase, the Roadrunners’ 2026 home slate is officially off and running.

The team continues its homestand this month, promising plenty more for both diehard hockey fans and those simply looking for a unique night out in Tucson.