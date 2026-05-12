Willcox wins Class 2A state softball title

PHOENIX, Arizona — Willcox defeated Mohave Accelerated, 5-3, at GCU, to win the Arizona Class 2A state softball title.

Freshman Hattie Macumber was named Championship Game MVP. Macumber pitched a complete game (7 innings, 7 strikeouts, 1 earned run), hit a solo home run to open the scoring in the 4th inning, and went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Willcox (final record 25-6) entered as the No. 5 seed. They upset top-seeded Heritage Academy 8-4 in the semifinals and defeated No. 2 Mohave Accelerated in the final. This was their first state title since 2010.

The team is notably young — featuring six freshmen and only one senior — but showed tremendous grit all season under head coach Trevor Ward who was an assistant on the 2010 championship team.