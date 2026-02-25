Wildcats surge in second half to win on Senior Night, 75-67

TUCSON — Arizona capped Senior Night with an inspired performance, rallying from a sluggish start to beat Houston 75-67 Tuesday evening at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena.

The Wildcats struggled to find their shooting touch early, connecting on just eight shots in the first two quarters and trailing 26-19 at halftime.

Senior Noelani Cornfield was briefly knocked out of the game due to a hit to the face that caused her to sit out most of the second quarter, and earned her a few stitches as well.

After the break, the momentum shifted.

Cornfield fueled the turnaround, knocking down three straight three-pointers to quickly close the gap. She finished with 18 points and nine assists, guiding Arizona’s offense to its most productive stretch of the season.

Senior Nora Francois added 12 points and seven rebounds, providing a steady presence inside, while Sumayah Sugapong delivered an all-around effort; logging 20 points, five rebounds and five steals in a relentless 40-minute outing.

Arizona poured in 56 points over the final two quarters, including a scorching 29-point fourth. With the victory, Arizona notched its third Big 12 win of the season and sent its seniors out with a memorable home finale.