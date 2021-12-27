Watch
Wildcats slip to No. 9 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

Arizona next faces ASU
Arizona Athletics
The Pac-12 Conference announced on Monday that Arizona sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin has been named the conference’s Player of the Week. It’s the first player of the week honor for the Montreal native, but his second overall weekly award from the conference after being named Freshman of the Week on Jan. 4, 2021. Photo courtesy Arizona Athletics.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 15:18:19-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This story originally included the wrong date and opponent in Arizona's next game.

After their first loss of the year, the Arizona Wildcats slipped from No. 6 to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

Baylor (11-0) topped the poll, followed by Duke (11-1), Purdue (11-1), Gonzaga (10-2) and UCLA (8-1). Southern Cal (12-0) was No. 7.

Arizona (11-1) will next play Jan. 3 against Washington before taking on ASU Jan. 8.

