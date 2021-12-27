Wildcats slip to No. 9 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This story originally included the wrong date and opponent in Arizona's next game.

After their first loss of the year, the Arizona Wildcats slipped from No. 6 to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

Baylor (11-0) topped the poll, followed by Duke (11-1), Purdue (11-1), Gonzaga (10-2) and UCLA (8-1). Southern Cal (12-0) was No. 7.

Arizona (11-1) will next play Jan. 3 against Washington before taking on ASU Jan. 8.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

