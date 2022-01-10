Wildcats rise to No. 6 in AP Top 25 men's hoops poll

The Arizona Wildcats rose to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

Arizona (12-1) jumped two spots from No. 8.

Baylor (15-0) topped the poll, followed by Gonzaga (12-2), UCLA (10-1), Auburn (14-1) and Southern Cal (13-0).

The Wildcats take on Colorado Thursday.

----

