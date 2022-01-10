Watch
Wildcats rise to No. 6 in AP Top 25 men's hoops poll

Arizona Athletics
The Pac-12 Conference announced on Monday that Arizona sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin has been named the conference’s Player of the Week. It’s the first player of the week honor for the Montreal native, but his second overall weekly award from the conference after being named Freshman of the Week on Jan. 4, 2021. Photo courtesy Arizona Athletics.<br/>
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 14:47:40-05

The Arizona Wildcats rose to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

Arizona (12-1) jumped two spots from No. 8.

Baylor (15-0) topped the poll, followed by Gonzaga (12-2), UCLA (10-1), Auburn (14-1) and Southern Cal (13-0).

The Wildcats take on Colorado Thursday.

