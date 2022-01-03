Wildcats move up to No. 8 in men's hoops poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats moved up a spot to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings.

Baylor (13-0) topped the poll, followed by Duke (11-1), Purdue (12-1), Gonzaga (11-2) and UCLA (8-1).

Southern Cal (12-0) was No. 7.

Arizona (11-1) hosts Washington (5-5) tonight.

