Wildcats move up to No. 8 in men's hoops poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats moved up a spot to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings.
Baylor (13-0) topped the poll, followed by Duke (11-1), Purdue (12-1), Gonzaga (11-2) and UCLA (8-1).
Southern Cal (12-0) was No. 7.
Arizona (11-1) hosts Washington (5-5) tonight.
