Wildcats move up to No. 8 in men's hoops poll

Wildcats face Washington Monday night
Arizona Athletics
The Pac-12 Conference announced on Monday that Arizona sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin has been named the conference’s Player of the Week. It’s the first player of the week honor for the Montreal native, but his second overall weekly award from the conference after being named Freshman of the Week on Jan. 4, 2021. Photo courtesy Arizona Athletics.<br/>
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 15:02:13-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats moved up a spot to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings.

Baylor (13-0) topped the poll, followed by Duke (11-1), Purdue (12-1), Gonzaga (11-2) and UCLA (8-1).

Southern Cal (12-0) was No. 7.

Arizona (11-1) hosts Washington (5-5) tonight.

