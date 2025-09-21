Wildcats make history with first-ever home triathlon win 

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona triathlon team gave Tucson a morning to remember, winning its first-ever home meet in program history at the Hillenbrand Aquatics Center.

The “Duel in the Desert” lived up to its name, as the Wildcats faced rival Arizona State.

“I’m pretty sure that there’s never been something like this in the history of the sport in the whole world,” Head coach Wes Johnson said after the race.

Arizona came out on top with a 60-54 victory, fueled by five top-10 finishes and another first-place performance from senior Kelly Lyn Wetteland.

“Oh my gosh…chills. It’s just amazing,” Wetteland said. “Thank you so much Tucson for coming and showing up for us. It was just amazing.”

The historic moment wasn’t just about competition, but about connection.

“I just, you know, I love Tucson and this whole community. And to see our fellow student athletes and to have my parents here,” Wetteland. “So just to kind of make it a whole family affair…it’s just one of a kind. And we’re so grateful.”

The atmosphere at Hillenbrand matched the significance of the occasion.

Fans lined the pool deck, packed the transition zones and cheered along the run course, turning the morning into a celebration of sport and community.

“It’s not something we’re used to,” Johnson said. “When we see that it is kind of mind blowing to them. I think that drove them every second of the race in the hardest moments. How could you not with all the support…all the cheers it was loud. There was so much energy. That exceeded all my expectations.”

The Wildcats now look ahead to the NCAA West National Qualifier next month in Forth Worth, Texas. But Saturday’s victory marked more than just a win, it was the beginning of a new tradition for Triathlon in Tucson.