Wildcats Head to NCAA Championships After Dominant Regional Win

TUCSON, Arizona — As the Arizona sun beat down on a late May day, the University of Arizona men’s golf team is trading the familiar fairways of Tucson for the grand stage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

Under head coach Jim Anderson, the Wildcats have built a formidable squad blending experience and international flair. The 2025-26 roster features standouts like Matej Baca, Dillon Dean, Connor Hamm, Filip Jakubcik, Finn McCall, Taishi Moto, and Zach Pollo. Their recent performance at the NCAA Marana Regional, hosted right here in Arizona at The Gallery Golf Club, was nothing short of spectacular.

Arizona dominated the field, finishing at a staggering 49-under par as a team to claim the regional title outright. It marked a record-setting run and punched their ticket to the finals with authority. The home-course advantage clearly fueled the fire, with the team posting one of the strongest collective performances in recent regional history.

This success builds on a solid season that included strong showings in the Big 12 Conference and multiple tournament victories. Arizona’s golf tradition runs deep—the program dates back to 1934 and boasts a national championship in 1992, along with dozens of NCAA appearances. Now competing in the Big 12, the Wildcats are proving they belong among the elite once again.

The 2026 NCAA Championships get underway May 29–June 3 at the prestigious Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Thirty teams and select individuals will compete in stroke play before the field narrows for match play. Arizona enters with momentum and confidence, aiming to improve on recent finishes and make a deep run toward another national title.