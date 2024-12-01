Wildcats end season with 49-7 loss to Sun Devils

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Skattebo ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns, Sam Leavitt threw for three scores and No. 14 Arizona State put itself in position to play in the Big 12 championship game with a 49-7 blowout of rival Arizona on Saturday.

The Sun Devils (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, No. 16 CFP) needed a win and a little help to secure a spot in next Saturday's Big 12 championship game.

Arizona State left no doubt about the winning part.

The Sun Devils led 35-0 at halftime behind three touchdown runs by Skattebo and barely let off the gas in the second half. Leavitt threw for 291 yards on 17-of-22 passing and Arizona State had 643 total yards a year after losing 59-23 to Arizona at home.

That left the Sun Devils with a short wait for the late games to see if they locked up a trip to Arlington, Texas, next weekend.

Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan had six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown in what will likely be his final game before heading to the NFL. The Wildcats (4-8, 2-7) did little else on either side of the ball to close out a difficult first season under coach Brent Brennan.

Embarrassed in the last Territorial Cup game, the Sun Devils were determined to exact revenge in the most dominant way possible.

Mission accomplished.

Arizona State ran past, through and around the Wildcats, starting with a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs by Skattebo. Jordyn Tyson turned a screen pass into a 13-yard touchdown and Skattebo made it 28-0 with a 3-yard TD run.

Arizona State closed out the half by stopping Arizona on downs and quickly marched down the field for a 22-yard touchdown pass from Leavitt to Chamon Metayer.

Former starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Derek Eusebio — his first career reception — in the fourth quarter to put Arizona State up 49-7.

The Wildcats' season started with high expectations and ended with a thud. Arizona lost seven of its final eight games and closed it out with a loss nearly as disheartening as the 70-7 home thumping by Arizona State four years ago.

The Wildcats are not bowl eligible after ending a five-year bowl-less streak a year ago. Arizona will likely lose McMillan, Fifita and cornerback Tacario Davis, but should have plenty of other players back next season.

