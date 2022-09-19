Wildcats defensive end Nichols named for performance against North Dakota State

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats defensive end Hunter Echols was named Pac-12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week.
Echols forced a crucial fumble in Arizona's 31-28 win over North Dakota State Saturday.
The Southern Cal transfer has made 10 solo tackles and nine assists with two sacks.
Arizona visits California at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
