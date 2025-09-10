Why the Tucson Sugar Skulls have parted ways with another head coach

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Sugar Skulls and another head coach have parted ways, with this time Billy Back lasting two seasons with the team.

"We appreciate the experience and determination Billy brought to the Sugar Skulls, and the team showed improvement last season," Sugar Skulls Owner Cathy Guy said in a statement. "But after a two-year evaluation, we both thought it was best to part ways. Billy is a championship coach, and we wish him all the best."

Back was 8-24 in the two seasons with the Sugar Skulls. The city began a three year agreement to host the Indoor Football League Championship game beginning with this past year.

"Getting our team to the national championship game in the next two years is a high priority for us," Guy said. "We feel we have the resources and community and fan support to get that done."

The Sugar Skulls have had four head coaches in their six seasons beginning in 2019, not including the COVID-19 canceled season of 2020. A search is underway for their next head coach.