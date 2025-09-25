Why Arizona Basketball visited Tucson's El Pueblo Community Center

TUCSON, Arizona — A long line of fans going outside the gym awaited the Arizona Basketball student-athletes at the El Pueblo Community Center on Tucson's southside.

The Wildcats met with fans, signed some autographs, and even gave away some tickets to the upcoming Red-Blue Showcase on October 3rd at McKale Center.

"It means a lot," said senior Tobe Awaka. "They are big supporters of our program. They mean a lot to us on and off the court."

"It feels great," said freshman Koa Peat. "It's all about making a difference in the community. We love giving back."

"It feels good coming back to this community," added senior Jaden Bradley. "The fans show us love and we are showing them love back."

This is the third year the Wildcats have done this outreach, which is organized by Bilingual Arizona.

