What to know about Arizona's first ever home triathlon race this Saturday

TUCSON, Arizona — After winning a national championship in just the program's second season, Arizona Triathlon is set to hold its first home race this Saturday when it hosts Arizona State.

"It's so exciting to bring it back to our community and for everyone to watch us on our home ground, said senior Molly Lakustiak.

The finals, which start at 9:00 am, will have a 400 meter swim followed by a 9.3 km bike and then a 2.58 km run. The swim is at the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center while the bike and run are around the UA mall.

"Our race director made it easy for viewers to see a lot," said senior Kelly Wetteland, who has two first place finishes to start the season.

Arizona State won the previous seven national championships before Arizona took the title a season ago.

"It's friendly between us but there is no love lost between Arizona and ASU," added Wetteland.