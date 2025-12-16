What inspired Roman Bravo-Young to open a wrestling club in Tucson

TUCSON, Arizona — Olympic wrestler and Tucson native Roman Bravo-Young made a triumphant return to his hometown this past Saturday, officially opening the Roman Bravo-Young Wrestling Club on the south side of Tucson. The event drew enthusiastic crowds as the former Sunnyside High School standout gave a live wrestling demonstration and posed for photos with fans, young and old.

Bravo-Young, who compiled a perfect 182-0 record during his undefeated high school career at Sunnyside from 2014 to 2018, shared his vision for the new club. "I have so much knowledge that I can bring back to Tucson," he said. "I feel like Tucson is missing something. I feel like I can teach kids to buy in to be great."

He emphasized the club's role in uplifting the community: "It's something for the community. It's something new. It's getting kids to colleges and getting them opportunities."

The opening comes as Bravo-Young continues his elite freestyle wrestling career. A two-time NCAA Division I champion at Penn State University (2021 and 2022 at 133 pounds), he represented Mexico at the 2024 Paris Olympics, honoring his family's Mexican heritage.

Currently training with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club in Pennsylvania, Bravo-Young is preparing for the next World Championships and has his sights set on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The Roman Bravo-Young Wrestling Club aims to provide top-tier training in technique, mindset, strength and conditioning, nutrition, and recovery—drawing directly from the systems used by the world's best wrestlers. Located in the southside community where Bravo-Young grew up, the facility is poised to inspire the next generation of Tucson athletes, much like Sunnyside's storied program inspired him.

Bravo-Young's journey from South Tucson to international competition serves as a powerful example. With this new club, he's committed to passing on the discipline and opportunities that shaped his success, ensuring more local kids can dream big on the mat.

