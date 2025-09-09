What Brent Brennan is saying ahead of Arizona's game against Kansas State

TUCSON, Arizona — It'll be Retro Night at Arizona Stadium on Friday but one only needs to look back to last Saturday to see 12 different receivers catches passes in a blowout win over Weber State.

"Any time that you can distribute the ball to more people that can impact the game, it's good for your offense," said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan.

One of those receivers, Tre Spviey, played for Kansas State last year. He'll be going up against safety Gunner Maldonado, a one-time Arizona Wildcat who was the defensive MVP of the 2023 Alamo Bowl.

"I've got nothing but love for Gunner," added Brennan, who didn't want to offer up any bulletin board material.

Brennan also has to love how his defense has yet to give up a touchdown. But, two Arizona offensive touchdowns were called back last week due to penalties.

"We want to play hard and we want to play clean and we want to do it the right way. That's a huge point of emphasis this week."

Kansas State is coming in 1-2 off a home loss to Army. The game is officially a non-conference matchup because it was scheduled before Arizona's move to the Big 12. It will be nationally televised.

"It's an incredible opportunity for your team. It's a fun deal because you know everyone is sitting at home or in their hotel watching the game on television."