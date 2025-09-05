What Brent Brennan expects from the Wildcats against Weber State

The Arizona Wildcats return to Arizona Stadium on Saturday night looking to remian perfect as they host Weber State.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in what marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

While Arizona is heavily favored, head coach Brent Brennan emphasized avoiding complacency in a game that could easily turn into a trap if focus slips.

"Every time I've played against an FCS team, they come in, and they know that this is a big opportunity for them. You get their best shot, in every way," Arizona Coach Brent Brennan said Thursday.

Brennan stressed the importance of focus and execution, wary of overlooking an FCS opponent after last year's close call against Northern Arizona.

Saturday's matchup offers a chance for Arizona to sharpen its offensive rhythm, get more players involved and solidify a defense that looked dominant in Week 1.

"We're working our tails off to make sure we play our best football on Saturday night," Brennan said. "Keep moving in the direction we want to move as a football program."

Arizona enters the matchup fresh off a dominant win over Hawaii, where the Wildcats controlled both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Noah Fifita will lead an Arizona offense that showed flashes of explosiveness in the opener, with running backs Quincy Craig, Kedrick Reescano, and Ismali Mahdi combining for nearly 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Fifita added another score on the ground and threw for 161 yards.

The Wildcats' defense also impressed, forcing five turnovers and racking up five sacks, and will look to keep that momentum rolling against a Weber State team coming off a lopsided loss to James Madison.

The Big Sky program will rely on its physical style of play and special teams strength to compete against a Wildcats squad with deeper depth and firepower.

For Weber State, the matchup provides valuable experience against a Power Four opponent and a chance to test itself on a big stage.

Expect Arizona to showcase their growth as they gear up for a challenging Big 12 slate.

KGUN 9 will have full coverage of the game.