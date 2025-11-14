What an influencer is saying about the Garmin Marathon Series in Tucson

TUCSON, Arizona — The inaugural Garmin Marathon Tucson will begin Saturday morning in downtown Tucson.

Following Toledo, Ohio, Tucson is the second of of Garmin's wholly owned and produced road running event series, launched in 2025 to celebrate the "Miles That Made You."

Garmin is fully designing and executes the race, integrating its fitness tech for runners at all levels—from Boston qualifiers to casual participants.

Tucson was selected for its vibrant running community, scenic Sonoran Desert terrain, cultural landmarks, and mild fall weather. The event emphasizes community, tech-enhanced experiences, and inclusivity, in partnership with Run Tucson.

