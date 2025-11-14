Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

What an influencer is saying about the Garmin Marathon Series in Tucson

A Garmin sign is displayed at the Tucson Convention Center
Garmin Marathon Series is this Saturday in Tucson
Posted

TUCSON, Arizona — The inaugural Garmin Marathon Tucson will begin Saturday morning in downtown Tucson.

Following Toledo, Ohio, Tucson is the second of of Garmin's wholly owned and produced road running event series, launched in 2025 to celebrate the "Miles That Made You."

Garmin is fully designing and executes the race, integrating its fitness tech for runners at all levels—from Boston qualifiers to casual participants.

Tucson was selected for its vibrant running community, scenic Sonoran Desert terrain, cultural landmarks, and mild fall weather. The event emphasizes community, tech-enhanced experiences, and inclusivity, in partnership with Run Tucson.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WATCH THE 2025-26 ARIZONA BASKETBALL SEASON PREVIEW - CACTUS RISING:

THE HUDDLE WEBSITE

Screenshot 2025-09-16 210013.png

Find the stories in your neighborhood