WATCH: Sabino, Tanque Verde, CDO, and Sahuaro all win

TUCSON, Arizona — Scores and highlights from throughout southern Arizona:
Blue Ridge 20, Pusch Ridge Christian 17
Brophy College Prep 14, Salpointe 12
Casa Grande 35, Buena 31
Canyon del Oro 21, Walden Grove 9
Douglas 47, Sahuarita 3
Empire 28, Rincon/University 13
Flowing Wells 42, Maricopa 26
Ironwood Ridge 18, Mountain View 14
Marana 33, Cienega 0
Mica Mountain 28, Catalina Foothills 21
Rio Rico 28, Cholla 21
Sabino 46, River Valley 31
Sahuaro 33, Pueblo 7
Santa Cruz Valley 49, Tombstone 14
Scottsdale Christian 49, Willcox 7
Sunnyside 35, Desert View 14
Tanque Verde 24, Parker 0
Tucson High 81, Nogales 0