WATCH: Sabino, Tanque Verde, CDO, and Sahuaro all win

Posted at 11:10 PM, Nov 03, 2023

TUCSON, Arizona — Scores and highlights from throughout southern Arizona: Blue Ridge 20, Pusch Ridge Christian 17

Brophy College Prep 14, Salpointe 12

Casa Grande 35, Buena 31

Canyon del Oro 21, Walden Grove 9

Douglas 47, Sahuarita 3

Empire 28, Rincon/University 13

Flowing Wells 42, Maricopa 26

Ironwood Ridge 18, Mountain View 14

Marana 33, Cienega 0

Mica Mountain 28, Catalina Foothills 21

Rio Rico 28, Cholla 21

Sabino 46, River Valley 31

Sahuaro 33, Pueblo 7

Santa Cruz Valley 49, Tombstone 14

Scottsdale Christian 49, Willcox 7

Sunnyside 35, Desert View 14

Tanque Verde 24, Parker 0

Tucson High 81, Nogales 0

