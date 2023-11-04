Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

WATCH: Sabino, Tanque Verde, CDO, and Sahuaro all win

Casa Grande defeats Buena in the regular season finale
Posted at 11:10 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-04 02:10:19-04

TUCSON, Arizona — Scores and highlights from throughout southern Arizona:

Blue Ridge 20, Pusch Ridge Christian 17
Brophy College Prep 14, Salpointe 12
Casa Grande 35, Buena 31
Canyon del Oro 21, Walden Grove 9
Douglas 47, Sahuarita 3
Empire 28, Rincon/University 13
Flowing Wells 42, Maricopa 26
Ironwood Ridge 18, Mountain View 14
Marana 33, Cienega 0
Mica Mountain 28, Catalina Foothills 21
Rio Rico 28, Cholla 21
Sabino 46, River Valley 31
Sahuaro 33, Pueblo 7
Santa Cruz Valley 49, Tombstone 14
Scottsdale Christian 49, Willcox 7
Sunnyside 35, Desert View 14
Tanque Verde 24, Parker 0
Tucson High 81, Nogales 0

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Online