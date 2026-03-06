WATCH: Palo Verde Titans Capture First-Ever 3A State Basketball Title

TUCSON, Arizona — Under the bright lights of Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with Tucson fans packing the stands, the Palo Verde Titans (No. 1 seed) took the floor against the Coolidge Bears in a highly anticipated 3A state championship showdown.

The Titans entered the game seeking redemption after falling short on the same stage last year to Pusch Ridge. This time, they delivered.

Junior sharpshooter Rashad Ortiz, who hit the game-winner in the tournament semifinals, was making buckets with precision to help Palo Verde build an early lead.

Head Coach Anthony Smith praised the standout guard: "That kid is unstoppable… he hits threes like a wild man, and I love it."

Coolidge fought back fiercely out of halftime, closing the gap to 27-24 with a strong third-quarter surge. But Palo Verde's senior captain and point guard, Kameron Pippen, stepped up in the locker room and on the court.

Coach Smith highlighted Pippen's impact: "Kameron Pippen and what he brings to the team…. we don't go without him… I let him talk to the team first before I ever went in there, and it was just huge for us, and the boys will follow him anywhere."

Before the game, Pippen addressed his teammates."Then I told them… it's our last game. If you don't give it your all, what's the point? I told them I love them all… let's go get it."

The words ignited the team. Pippen found his rhythm and helped seal the 52-41 victory and the championship."It's the best feeling," Pippen said afterward.

Ortiz earned MVP honors for his stellar 19-point performance, while Pippen's leadership and clutch play were instrumental throughout.

The win marks the first basketball state title in Palo Verde program history, capping a resilient season for the Titans.

As for celebrations? Pippen kept it simple: "Go eat. You gotta go eat… We gonna hit some Chipotle."

Last year, after the title loss, Coach Smith renamed the team group chat "ALL OR NOTHING" with a trophy emoji. Now, with the real trophy in hand, he joked he has no idea what the next name will be—but it will definitely feature the trophy.

