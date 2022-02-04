Video from Barstool Arizona shows UCLA player spitting at Arizona fans

A UCLA player was arrested and cited for spitting on an Arizona fan before being released, according to University of Arizona Crime Prevention Unit Public Information Officer Sean Shields.

Shields tells KGUN sister station KNXV's Jordan Bontke that the player's name is yet to be released, but video from Barstool Arizona shows Bruins forward Mac Etienne spitting on fans in the Zona Zoo. Etienne is then taken away by what appears to be a security officer.

BREAKING: UCLA forward Mac Etienne spit on fans in Zona Zoo. Classless. @UCLABarstool pic.twitter.com/YbpNVceuD3 — Barstool Arizona (#7) (@UofABarstool) February 4, 2022

Etienne is currently not playing for the Bruins due to an ACL injury. The incident happened following the Wildcats 76-66 win in front of a sold out crowd at McKale Center on Thursday night.