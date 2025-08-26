Vegas Night Hawks win IFL Championship on final play at the Tucson Arena

TUCSON, Arizona — Vegas stopped a quarterback sneak by Green Bay's Max Meylor on the game's final play as the the Night Hawks defeated the Blizzard, 64-61, to win the Indoor Football League Championship at the Tucson Arena.

Former University of Arizona quarterback Jayden De Laura was named the game's Most Valuable Player. completed 12 of 15 pass attempts for 130 yards with one touchdown and also rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

"It's a great feeling," said De Laura. "I harped on it all year long, to win the championship in Tucson.

"These young men deserve it," said Vegas offensive coordinator Hurtis Chinn, who used to be the Tucson Sugar Skulls Head Coach. "What we built in Vegas paid off tonight, and I'm so delighted."

The game featured 17 lead changes as both offenses scored at will until the final possession, when Green Bay managed the clock to try and be the last team with the ball.

This was the first of three years the championship game will be played in Tucson.

