Undefeated Arizona basketball enters Big 12 play riding historic winning streak

TUCSON — Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd believes his team has found its rhythm at the perfect time.

"The month of December we got a lot better," Lloyd said after the top-ranked Wildcats' blowout victory over South Dakota State Monday night.

The undefeated Wildcats now turn their attention to Big 12 conference play, carrying momentum from a dominant non-conference schedule that has them sitting at 13-0 for their best start since the 2013-14 season.

Koa Peat, Jaden Bradley and Mo Krivas each posted double-doubles in the victory, continuing Arizona's impressive run of beating teams by 20 points or more in their past eight games. The streak ties a school record that had stood since the 1928-29 season.

"It was definitely an outcome that we wanted, you know, undefeated," Bradley said.

The point guard knows the real test begins now as Arizona enters Big 12 play.

"It's our second year in the Big 12 so definitely need to go in there to prove and earn our respect," Bradley said. "It's a very physical league...and just going in there and being a tougher team. And win the Big 12 for the first year in Arizona history."

Freshman forward Koa Peat embraces the challenge ahead.

"Tough league. Every night is just going to be a dog fight so I'm excited for that," Peat said. "That's what I came to Arizona for...to play on the big stage."

Last season, Arizona needed Big 12 wins to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume. This year, the Wildcats enter conference play unbeaten and ranked number one, but they're not taking anything for granted.

Arizona heads to Utah on Saturday for their sixth road game of the season.

The Utes are looking to bounce back from their loss to Washington, but face a tough challenge against the nation's top-ranked team.

The Utes will debut Spanish guard Lucas Langarita. A mid-season addition who signed just last week after playing professionally in Spain's ACB League.