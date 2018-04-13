UA's Sean Miller: Olson left an 'iconic legacy.'

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 50°
Sean Miller: Olson left an 'iconic legacy.'
TUCSON, Ariz - Arizona Basketball's Sean Miller was in attendance to help celebrate the Lute Olson statue unveiling outside McKale Center.
Miller actually wore a nametag. He politely declined our request to be interviewed, but put out the following statement on twitter.
A message from Coach Miller on this special day for Coach Olson. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/Qq9Nk07Tkc— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) April 12, 2018
A message from Coach Miller on this special day for Coach Olson. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/Qq9Nk07Tkc