UA looking to sell naming rights to Arizona Stadium

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Athletics is looking to sell the naming rights to Arizona Stadium, similar to how Sun Devil Stadium is called Mountain America Stadium.

"I'd love to tell you that we'll have it done in two weeks," said Arizona Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois. "It could be 18 moths. There are a lot of conversations and a lot of analytics that go into that."

It's a process that doesn't have to coincide with the start of the football season.

Mountain America, a credit union, is reportedly paying more than $50 million over 15 years for the naming rights to what was once called Sun Devil Stadium.

The revenue would help Arizona further stabilize what was once a $39 million dollar annual budget deficit that Reed-Francois says she inherited.