Tucson's Alex Bowman to Retire from Full-Time NASCAR Racing After 2027 Season

CHARLOTTE, NC — Alex Bowman, the Tucson, Arizona native who has become one of Hendrick Motorsports’ most reliable competitors, will retire from full-time auto racing following the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 33-year-old driver has signed a one-year contract extension with the powerhouse organization, where he has spent the majority of his career.

Bowman has earned eight points-paying Cup Series victories and qualified for the playoffs seven times since joining Hendrick Motorsports full time in 2018. He also started 10 Cup Series races for the team in 2016 while filling in for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. and served as its primary simulator testing driver in 2017. The 2027 campaign will mark his 10th season with the organization.

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick praised Bowman’s contributions both on and off the track.

“Alex has meant so much to our organization for a long time,” Hendrick said. “He’s overcome adversity, won big races and represented our team and partners with professionalism, personality and class. Alex is a tremendous talent in the race car and an even better person outside of it. We’re proud he’ll have the opportunity to finish his full-time career with us on his terms. He’s family.”

Ally Financial has served as Bowman’s primary sponsor since 2021. Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and PR officer at Ally, highlighted the strong partnership.

“Ever since Alex became part of the Ally family, it was clear he was someone special – not just behind the wheel, but in the way he represents everything Ally stands for,” Brimmer said. “We’ve been with him through the wins, the challenges and the moments that define a career, and we couldn’t be prouder of the legacy we’ve built together. The No. 48 Ally Chevrolet means something to our employees, our customers and our fans, and knowing we get one final season with Alex to compete for wins in 2027 makes it all the more meaningful. He will be deeply missed on the track, and we couldn’t be more supportive of him as he looks ahead to the next chapter of his life.”

Bowman will surpass 400 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. He has already competed in 307 races for Hendrick Motorsports, ranking sixth in the team’s history.In a statement, Bowman reflected on his decision and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to close his career with the team that helped define it.

“I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what’s next, and this feels like the right decision at the right time,” Bowman said. “The sport asks a lot of you, and I’ve learned it’s important to listen to your body and make the right choices for yourself. To say I’m incredibly grateful to Mr. Hendrick, our partners at Ally and Chevrolet, and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports would be an understatement. They believed in me and gave me the biggest opportunity of my life.”

“My focus now is on making the most of my time on the racetrack and competing for wins,” he added. “We still have a lot to accomplish, and I want to close my career on a high note for our team and our fans. To have the chance to do that with this organization and these people is really special.”

