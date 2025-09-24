Tucson Sugar Skulls name Rayshaun Kizer head coach

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Sugar Skulls promoted Rayshaun Kizer, who served as the team's defensive coordinator the past two seasons. to head coach.

Kizer has experience as head coach as he previouly the Massachusetts Pirates to an 11-5 record as their Head Coach.

"I am super excited to be leading the Tucson Sugar Skulls in 2026 as their Head Coach," said Kizer in a statement.

"With a strong ownership group in my corner, I know the Tucson Sugar Skulls will be successful for many years to come. We are ready to compete in a very talented western division and also looking forward to competing for a championship"

Kizer is a graduate of Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio with his bachelor's degree in Computer Science. He signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2007 and spent two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. After playing with the Green Bay Blizzard of the Arena Football 2 in 2009, Kizer embarked on an nine-year career in the Arena Football League.

Kizer had an accomplished AFL career as a player, recording 67 interceptions in which 12 were returned for TDs, ranking third All-Time in AFL History in interceptions. Kizer also continues to holds the single season record in interceptions with 16.

Kizer takes over for Billy Back, who mutually parted ways with the team after two seasons as head coach.